Margaret Adelle (Martin) Davies 08/09/1930 - 02/08/2019 Margaret Adelle (Martin) Davies, 88, passed away peacefully in the wee morning hours of Friday, February 8, 2019 surrounded by her family after living a very full and adventurous life. Margaret was the youngest daughter of two born to her parents Charlie Virgil Martin and Icie Caroline Holly. Her sister is Nancy Jean Martin (Jacobsmeyer). Margaret grew up in Los Angeles and attended Angeles Mesa, 42nd Street Elementary, Audubon Jr. High and Dorsey High. Margaret was a proud graduate from the University of Southern California. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She was an educator in the Torrance Unified School District until retirement in 1985. Margaret met her husband of sixty-six years, Bent Davies, while they were attending USC. After a three-year courtship, they married at McCarthy Memorial Church on June 15, 1951. They resided in the South Bay cities of Manhattan Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, and San Pedro. Together they raised two sons, traveled the globe, golfed, were life-long Trojans, and supported youth programs through the YMCA. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Bent just one year ago. She will be greatly missed by many of their friends and most especially by the family she leaves behind: Their sons, Chuck (Gwen) and Walter (Elizabeth) and their beloved grandchildren: Kyle (Evie), Bryan, Alyson, and Tyler. Her sister, Nancy Jacobsmeyer, niece Carol (Bill) Murin and nephews Steve (Pam) and Mark Jacobsmeyer. A Celebration of Life will be held at Green Hills, 27501 South Western Avenue in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday, February 19 at 11:30am Burial will follow the funeral at Green Hills Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, the family is requesting any memorial donations be made to the San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA or in her honor. Condolences may be left on Margaret Davies' online guest book at Greenhillsmortuary.com Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00189190-image-1.jpg,WL00189190-image-2.jpg Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary