Margaret Ann Bowden McMahon Page passed away on June 15, 2020 in Castro Valley, California. She endured Alzheimer's Disease for many years. She was born in Brownwood, Texas in 1927 to Charles Davis Bowden and Josephine L. Sandlin Bowden. Her sisters, Sharla Lee and Shirley Alford; her first husband, Robert John McMahon; her daughter, Mary Teresa McMahon; her husband of 35 years, John D. Page; and stepson, John Douglas Page all preceded her in death. She leaves a daughter-in-law, Franki D. Page of Pleasanton, California; a stepson, Rex T. Page of Sonora, California; a nephew, Joe A. Alford of San Angelo, Texas; a nephew, Jim L. Alford of Clarkston, Georgia; a step-grandson, Steven D. Page of Livermore, California; three step-granddaughters: Lori Elizabeth Boyd of Dublin, California, Leslie Ann Dixon of Discovery Bay, California, and Stacy Page Cooper of Eagle, Idaho. In addition are six step-great grandchildren. Margaret was an artist as well as part of Leroy Jackson's administration in the City Manager's office in Torrance, California. In 2002 she was awarded the Exellence in Art Award by the City of Torrance Cultural Arts Commission. Her art is enjoyed by her relatives and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store