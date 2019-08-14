|
Dec 27, 1927 - July 31, 2019 Margaret Jane Shivnen was born on December 27, 1927 in Edinborough, Scotland. Her parents, John Shivnen and Mary Creamer, were temporarily living in Scotland at the time of Margaret's birth, but they soon returned to their homeland in County Roscommon, Ireland. Mary passed away when Margaret was just 12 years old, leaving her to run the household for her father and two brothers, Tom and Jimmy. In 1950, Margaret travelled alone to New York to start a new life in the U.S. By 1952, she met fellow Irishman and New Yorker, James Curran, and they were married in 1953. Their two children, Jim and Maureen, were born in New York but soon after, the family moved to Los Angeles and settled in Westchester. While her kids were growing up, Margaret ran a home daycare, and later worked at Home Savings, JC Penney's, May Co., and Dinah's Restaurant. Jim and Margaret eventually moved to Torrance where they became the quintessential grandparents to their three grandsons. Always there for the boys after school, they regularly shuttled them to sports practices and games, doctor appointments, friends' houses and more. Jim and Margaret spent their retirement years exactly how they wanted to; spending quality time with family and friends, travelling to Ireland, New York and other places, and their daily McDonald's visits. Margaret, whose smile lit up the room, will be remembered as kind, generous, courageous and always up for fun. Margaret passed away at the age of 91 on July 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James John Curran (2016), and her son James Patrick Curran (2016). She is survived by her daughter Maureen and son-in-law Fred Tafoya, daughter-in-law Carol Curran, grandsons Brendan Curran, Derek Tafoya and Doug Tafoya, nieces Clodagh, Maeve and Claire Shivnan, and great niece Kate Fechtig. A visitation will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center in Torrance, CA. The funeral service will be held at Visitation Church in Westchester on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross. Please go to LMR's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 14, 2019