Margaret Duff Hudson passed away peacefully at her home in Austin, Texas on April 21, 2020. Margaret was born in Los Angeles, California on July 16, 1935. She graduated from Mayfield School in Pasadena, CA in 1953, received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Stanford University in 1957, and Master of Arts degree in Behavioral Science from Cal State University Dominguez Hills in 1981. Margaret dedicated her life and prodigious talents to serving others. She began her career in 1957 as a social caseworker, later working at the Los Angeles Housing Department, where she made use of her encyclopedic knowledge of policy and financial regulations to improve the lives of others until she retired in 2004 as a Management Analyst. Margaret took special pride and pleasure from her work to better the community in the City of Carson, where she lived for forty years. In Carson, she served in leadership positions on both the Fine Arts and Historic Committee and the Planning Commission. She was the founder and a president of the non-profit Carson Community Symphony Association, and volunteered with Friends of the Library. At CSU Dominguez Hills, she was a member of the Arboretum Committee and the Commission on the Urban University. She served as chairman of the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts Citizens Committee on Nuisances, and as a service sector representative for the Metro South Bay Governance Council, and member of the Southern California Transit Advocates. She was politically active throughout her life, finding time to volunteer for various candidates and causes. Margaret loved to travel, her trips to Iceland, Russia, and Alaska were especially memorable, as were sailing trips to Santa Catalina Island with her husband and children. She enjoyed visiting botanical gardens and tended her own lovely roses and orchids. She loved a challenge and was an avid puzzler throughout her life. Margaret will be missed by her husband of 58 years, Richard Hudson, her children Jane, Charles, and Gretchen, and grandchildren George, Ana Delia, Richard and Robert, as well as many friends and extended family. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.





