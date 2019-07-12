12/3/1916 - 7/7/2019 Margaret Ellen Glanville was born in Hartford Arkansas on Dec 03, 1916 she was the only girl of 5 brothers. She then moved to California where she met Paul Glanville who was a Longshoreman until retirement. They married in the year of 1937. Margaret also known as "HONEY" to most of us was a homemaker where she cared for many of her family member over her 102 years of life. Honey was like a mother figure especially to Ronald, Pamela, Shaun and Megan. Her hobbies included baking, cooking, yardwork and sewing. She was also very involved in church, light of the lost and foreign missionary services. Her passion was FAMILY as she was content and happy when she had a house full of kids and a table full of food. A visitation will be held 4:00PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Malaga Suite, Green Hills Mortuary. A funeral service will be held 10:00AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Historic Church at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Published in Daily Breeze on July 12, 2019