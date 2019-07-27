Daily Breeze Obituaries
Margaret "JANE" (Weller) Early

Margaret "JANE" Early (Weller) 3/31/1927 - 7/16/2019 Margaret "JANE" Early (Weller) passed away in her home on July 16, 2019. Jane was born March 31, 1927 in Burbank and spent her childhood in Meadville, PA. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a resident of San Pedro since 1940. She is survived by her son Brent Early, daughter Gayle Early, grandchildren Steven Early and Nicole Ragland (Early) and half-sister Mari Bouchard (Weller). Jane and George Early were well known with the Prudential Insurance Producers of the South Bay Area. Service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Chapel. For more information please visit: https://www.greenhillsmortuary.com/obituaries/
Published in Daily Breeze on July 27, 2019
