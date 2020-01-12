|
|
Margaret Kathryn Taylor, age 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 2, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1929 to Samuel and Alice Babcock of Glyndon, MN. Margaret lived in Manhattan Beach, CA and was a parishioner of American Martyrs Church for 58 years. She was the devoted wife of Leroy Taylor for 65 years, and dedicated, loving mother of Gregory Taylor, Maureen Taylor of Palos Verdes, Steven (Kimberly) Taylor of Manhattan Beach, Michael (Lori) Taylor of El Segundo, Margaret (Walter) Tucker of South Pittsburg, TN, and Sheri Taylor of Manhattan Beach. She was the beloved grandmother of Frank and Adam Von Arx, Mary Frances and Jessica Taylor, Travis and Brooke Taylor, and Ezequiel Sanchez-Taylor. She is also survived by her two sisters, Patricia Fuchs and Joan Rochon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was a devout Catholic with a kind heart and warm smile for everyone she met. Being with her family and baking for loved ones was her greatest joy. She also enjoyed gardening, taking walks, and watching beautiful sunsets. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Alice Babcock and her eldest son, Gregory. Her faith, love, and example were an inspiration to all who knew her; her kind spirit will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at American Martyrs Church. In lieu of flowers, we ask for a donation to be made, in her name, to the V Foundation for Cancer Research at v.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 12, 2020