June 10, 1930 - Aug. 6, 2020 Margaret was born in Dominguez Hills, Ca. to Juan and Tomasita Negrete. She married Peter Gutierrez on October 31, 1946 and resided in Wilmington, Ca. Together they raised their four children. Her biggest joy was being a mother and homemaker. She leaves behind a sister, Tomasita Negrete, and her two daughters, Margaret Valerio and Sylvia Houston, Six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Reading was her favorite pastime. For a short period, she worked for the telephone company and very much enjoyed her time as a teacher's aide at Gulf Avenue Elementary School in Wilmington. We will miss her as a loving Mother and grandmother and find peace knowing she is in a better place. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
.