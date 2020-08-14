1/2
Margaret N. Gutierrez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 10, 1930 - Aug. 6, 2020 Margaret was born in Dominguez Hills, Ca. to Juan and Tomasita Negrete. She married Peter Gutierrez on October 31, 1946 and resided in Wilmington, Ca. Together they raised their four children. Her biggest joy was being a mother and homemaker. She leaves behind a sister, Tomasita Negrete, and her two daughters, Margaret Valerio and Sylvia Houston, Six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Reading was her favorite pastime. For a short period, she worked for the telephone company and very much enjoyed her time as a teacher's aide at Gulf Avenue Elementary School in Wilmington. We will miss her as a loving Mother and grandmother and find peace knowing she is in a better place. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Long Beach. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNerney's Mortuary - San Pedro
570 W 5th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
310-832-8351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved