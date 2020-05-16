11/19/1933 - 04/28/2020 Margaret Elizabeth (O'Donnell) Podue passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020, surrounded by her immediate family. Margaret (known by her close friends as Mighty Mo) left Pittsburg, Pennsylvania for San Pedro, California with her mother Mary O'Donnell and siblings by train in 1943 to meet up with her father John O'Donnell. John OD had arrived earlier in San Pedro to build Liberty Ships at Todd's Shipyard for the War, San Pedro was now home. True to her pure Irish heritage Margaret was always a force to be reckoned with despite her petite stature. Her love of life and family was ever-present and never left her until her final breathe. Her generosity was equal to her strength as she was always willing to help, whether it was family, friends or strangers. Married for 55 years Margaret and Tiger loved to travel and gamble whether at casinos or a riverboat on the mighty Mississippi. Margaret was preceded in death by her sister Mary (O'Donnell) Smith. Margaret is survived by her devoted husband Anthony (Tiger) Podue, brothers John and Paul O'Donnell, her son Michael, wife Nancy, grandchildren, Erin, Shannon, Kevin, Sydney, Robert, great grandchildren, Kiley, Jordan, Jason. Son Tim, wife Kelly, grandchildren, Jayson, Kaitlin. Daughter ToniAnn, husband Brian, and grandchildren Ryne and Tayler. Rest In Peace Wife, Mom, Grandma Margaret you will live in our hearts and souls forever and always. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 16, 2020.