03/10/1929 - 04/30/2019 Margaret Svicarovich passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Margaret was born in San Pedro on March 10th, 1929 to Argia and Angello Spondello, both were immigrants from Italy. Margaret attended Dana Jr. High and San Pedro High School. She worked in San Pedro for Columbia Company as a bookkeeper. She met her future husband, Yube Svicarovich and they were married on June 9th, 1952. They spent 41 years as husband and wife. Margaret was a wonderful wife, mother of two, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. Margaret also worked 15 years as a cafeteria worker for Dapplegray School in Rolling Hills. In her later years she was a luncheon aide for Holy Trinity School. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Yube. She is survived by sister Mary Trutanich, her two children Cynthia(John) Evich, Gregory(Kathy) Svicarovich, her five grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, and Daniel Evich; Gregory J. (Erica) Svicarovich and Gina Svicarovich-Daily and her husband Mike, and her two great-grandchildren Michael and Carter Dailey. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. We will all miss her. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday, May 3 2019, 10:30 am at Mary Star of Sea Church followed by interment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Published in Daily Breeze on May 2, 2019