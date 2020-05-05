08/20/1932 - 05/01/2020 Our mom was reunited with dad, her beloved husband Roy Hamilton, on May 1, 2020 and welcomed home into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ. Known affectionately by many as Omi, she was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was the foundation of the family. Born in Danzig, Poland on August 20, 1932, her life was irrevocably changed by World War II. At the tender age of 12, she helped her mother escape a Russian Prison Camp, allowing them to flee and ensuring their survival. After the war, she met a young G.I. who told her on the first day he was going to marry her. She laughed at the crazy American, yet their union lasted over 50 years. A woman of unswerving faith, her great passions, aside from family, included gardening and playing dominoes - she could play a double-15 set and add numbers incredibly quickly. She was a voracious reader, and loved reading the Bible, history and current events. A prolific singer with a soprano voice, she sang with choirs around the South Bay and even performed in Carnegie Hall. Her great love was Cabrillo Beach. Omi loved the ocean, swimming and doing the twist in the surf line for clams. She also loved feeding every seagull for miles around, to the point where the birds flocked to her car whenever it arrived. She was crowned Queen of the Cabrillo Beach Polar Bear Club in 1974 and instilled a love of the ocean in her children and grandchildren as well. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her, including the countless friends her children and grandchildren brought home, feeding and caring for them all. She is survived by her children, Duane (Melissa) Hamilton, Rick (Rovita) Hamilton, and Stephanie (Jeff Abreu) Hamilton, grandchildren Brian (Christina) Weathers, Amanda Salazar, Arthur (Ashlleigh) Salazar, Jonathan Ferretti, and Allie Hamilton, and great-grandchildren Lincoln Roy Weathers and Avary Jane Salazar. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store