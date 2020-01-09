Home

Marge Jones

Marge Jones Obituary
09/01/1923 - 12/18/19 Marge Jones died December 18 at the age of 96.. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Michael and Esther Francik, she moved to California when she was 3. She graduated from Inglewood High School and worked as an X-ray technician. She obtained her teaching credential and spent 16 years teaching Kindergarten at Pennekamp Elementary School in Manhattan Beach. She loved rock hounding, metal detecting, swimming, fishing, reading and watching baseball. Mostly she loved being with friends and family, while enjoying a "splashel" of wine. She was the life of the party and everyone loved her. Marge was preceeded in death by the love of her life, Mike DiOrio. She is survived by daughter Jan ONeill (Bob), son Brent Jones (Sue), grandsons Zack and Matt ONeill (Robyn), and great grandkids Wyatt and Alex ONeill.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 9, 2020
