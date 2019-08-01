|
|
1/1/1932 - 7/24/2019 Margie A. Mendivil, 87, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away on July 24, 2019, and was surrounded by her immediate family when she made her journey to be with the Lord. Margie came from a family of ten brothers and sisters. She met her husband, Gilbert B. Mendivil, at Gardena High School and they resided in Torrance. This past June they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Margie spent more than 30 years as a respiratory therapist at Santa Marta Hospital in East Los Angeles. She enjoyed spending time with her family, dining out with relatives and friends, and found spiritual comfort in her Christian faith along with Billy Graham and TBN ministries. Some of her favorite pastimes included reading her Bible daily along with the "Daily Breeze," shopping at South Bay retailers and spoiling her beloved Chihuahua "Binky" for many years. She had a heart of gold and true compassion and empathy for any loved one or stranger. Her grace, strength and selflessness were equal to any saint and those that knew her were always touched by her kindness and generosity. She was a cherished guardian angel to so many. She is survived by her husband Gilbert; daughter Olivia Noriega and husband Daniel; daughter Gail Perales and husband Frank; along with son Gilbert Jr. She had five grandchildren: Christine Roessler and husband Rick; Rick Perales and wife Judy; Tony Perales; Robert Noriega; and Steven Perales (girlfriend Jasmine Gardea). She had two great-grandchildren: Matthew and Eric Perales. She was preceded in death by her son Fredrick Michael Mendivil in 1989. She had an extensive extended family of nieces, nephews and numerous relatives and friends who will deeply miss her. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at Calvary Chapel of South Bay located at 19300 S. Vermont Avenue in Gardena. Burial to follow at Green Hills Mortuary in Rancho Palos Verdes. Reception will follow burial at Calvary Chapel of South Bay.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 1, 2019