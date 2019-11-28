Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Caterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Lee Caterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Lee Caterson Obituary
1925 - 2019 Margie Lee Caterson, age 94, passed away at home in Palos Verdes on November 21, 2019. She was an active member of the community who devoted many years to volunteer work in her church, League of Women Voters, YWCA of San Pedro and other civic groups. She is survived by her 5 children and 8 grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for December 14, 2019 at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church. Please see the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, and to obtain directions to the service.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -