|
|
1925 - 2019 Margie Lee Caterson, age 94, passed away at home in Palos Verdes on November 21, 2019. She was an active member of the community who devoted many years to volunteer work in her church, League of Women Voters, YWCA of San Pedro and other civic groups. She is survived by her 5 children and 8 grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for December 14, 2019 at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church. Please see the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, and to obtain directions to the service.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 28, 2019