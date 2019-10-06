Home

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3150 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 491-3021
Mari Jane (MJ) Gray

Mari Jane (MJ) Gray Obituary
Mari Jane (MJ) Gray Mari Jane (MJ) Gray was born June 24, 1935 and passed away October 1, 2019. Born in Detroit, MI, she lived most of her adult life in Manhattan Beach, CA, where she enjoyed daily long strolls at the beach, and spending time with family and friends. She spent her final years in Atlanta, GA. Floral Hills Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements in Atlanta, GA, which will take place on Monday. A celebration in the South Bay will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the by visiting MJ Gray's tribute page at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=593965&fr_id=1060&pg=fund
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 6, 2019
