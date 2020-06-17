Maria Ann (Mary) Semeraro
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria (Mary) Ann Semeraro Maria (Mary) Ann Semeraro was granted her angel wings on June 12, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Mary had touched in some way. Mary's world was filled with life...animal life. She worked as a Physical Education teacher/coach at El Camino Community College from 1966 until retirement. Her passion continued after retirement rescuing campus cats for neutering. She is survived by her brother, Angelo Semeraro (Nancy); three nephews; four nieces; twenty-two great nephew/nieces; and seven great-great nephews/nieces. Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 9:30 am, with the Mass following at American Martyrs Church, 624 15th Street, Manhattan Beach. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Jackie's Purrfect Match 1436 W 213 St, Torrance CA 90501 jackiespurrfectmatch.org


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 17, 2020.
