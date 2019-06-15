|
|
January 6, 1956 - June 7, 2019 Maria D. Ferrara passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer. She was born on January 6, 1950 in Trapani, Sicily to Giuseppe and Giuseppa D'Aguanno. Maria migrated to Monterey, Ca in 1969 where she attended Monterey Community College before moving to San Pedro. Maria loved to cook, spend time with her family, and be a helping hand to any family or friends that needed her help. Maria spent the last 20 years as a pre-need counselor for Inglewood Cemetery Mortuary where she continued to help people from all walks of life. Maria married Emanuele Ferrara on March 27, 1976 and they have two children: Vincie (David) and Rosario (Jessica). Maria otherwise known as Nonna is survived by her four precious grandchildren: Giuliana and Luka Sutrin; Stella and JR Ferrara. Maria is survived by her brothers Filippo and Benny D'Aquanno. Maria had many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at McNerney's Mortuary on Wednesday, June 19 , 2019, 5pm-7pm with Rosary to follow. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mary Star of the Sea Church at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 15, 2019