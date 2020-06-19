2/2/1924 - 6/14/2020 Maria De Luca (Masia) passed away peacefully at home on the morning of June 14, 2020, at the age of 96. As the fifth child, out of seven, Maria was born on February 2, 1924 in Lucera, province of Foggia, Italy, to Angelo and Concetta Masia. Maria had many fond memories of her parents and siblings and often recalled her life to anyone who would listen. She was a great storyteller and told stories about her life during WWII, how she met the love of her life, Raffaele, her journey to America, and raising her three children in San Pedro, CA. She will always be remembered for being an amazing cook and a happy woman of strong faith, devoted to St. Padre Pio. Maria is survived by her daughter, Carmela Colonna (Isidoro); son, Michael De Luca (Lynn); and daughter, Tina Mattera; her grandchildren, Lucy Fedor, Johnny Colonna, Mary Quides (Arnold), Nicole Velazquez (Armando), Michael De Luca (Kristen), Christine Mattera and John Mattera; her great-grandchildren, Vincent, Austin, Alexis, Raffaele, Carly, Michele, Ryann, Sophia, and Jax; and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Rosita Maestri of Sardinia, Italy. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Raffaele De Luca (1984), her son-in-law, John Michael Mattera (2012), and sister-in-law, Maria Vuoso (2012). The family would like to thank Maria's caregivers, Boots and Ellen, for their compassion and taking excellent care of "Mamma" for the last two years. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary@yahoo.com.





