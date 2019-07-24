Home

Maria F. Zavala Cardenas Obituary
May, 1, 1949 - July 9, 2019 AKA "Mrs. Anaya",passed peacefully on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the age of 70 in Wilmington, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Prisiliano Anaya, who passed away in 1976. Mrs. Anaya was born on May 1, 1949 in Durango, Mexico to Arcadia "Calla" Cardenas Barraza and Vicente Zavala Barraza. She was a caring and loving mother to her son, Nahin Anaya, and her daughters, Nancy Anaya and Diane Anaya. Proud grandmother of Tatyana Flores, Dalilah Anaya, and Venice Anaya. She loved her family fiercely and enjoyed spending time with each of them. Mrs. Anaya is survived by her brothers and sisters, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and other relatives both in the States and in Mexico. She will truly be missed by her family and friends! A Rosary will be held at Funeraria Del Angel in Wilmington from 5-9 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A Mass will be held at 10 am at St. Peter and Paul Church on Friday, July 26, 2019
Published in Daily Breeze on July 24, 2019
