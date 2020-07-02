On June 28, 2020, our beautiful and loving mother, Maria Maricic, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She was born on April 25, 1927 in Stari Grad, Hvar, a small Adriatic island off the Dalmation Coast to Ante and Lukrecija Juric. Maria thoroughly enjoyed being one of 10 children, sharing countless stories of her life on the island, both as a young girl growing up and newlywed mother of three adorable boys. Due to political pressures from the Communist Party, the family was forced to flee from their life on the island; crossing the Adriatic at night on a small fishing boat; and arriving in Italy the next morning. There, the family stayed for 18 months at a refugee camp until securing visas to come to the USA. They arrived in San Pedro in 1956. Maria enjoyed assisting residents of Little Sisters of the Poor for over 30 years, traveling with her sons on vacations and playing Bingo anywhere she could. Maria was an avid reader as well as fluent in several languages. Maria was a loving wife, devoted mother, attentive grandmother and good friend who loved unconditionally. Maria is survived by her sons, Anthony, Nick and George; their families; and her sisters, Imelda and Ivanka. Rosary will be held at 3pm on Monday, July 6, at Mary Star of the Sea Church. Mass on July 7 at 10:30 at Mary Star with burial at Green Hills Mausoleum following the services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store