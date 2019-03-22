07/19/1935 - 03/17/2019 Marian Bucci passed away March 17th, 2019. She was 83 years old. Marian was raised in San Pedro and at an early age met the love of her life, Peter Bucci. They married in January of 1956. Peter was a commercial fisherman who worked abroad. Marian accompanied him to Peru and Chile, where she raised her family of three, learned the language and culture, and made many friends from throughout the world. Later they returned to San Pedro where she and Peter owned and operated two successful liquor stores for ten years. Subsequently, Peter returned to commercial fishing, this time in Australia. Marian moved with him and lived in Eden and Port Lincoln. She often accompanied him on fishing trips. Marian made many friends and enjoyed meeting interesting Australians including Australia's Prime Minister. But no matter where she lived or traveled, her greatest love was for Croatia. She loved the family home in Komiza where she and Peter spent many summer months visiting with friends and family. Marian could speak the local dialect and loved to sing Croatian songs and travel the country. Marian is survived by her loving family; husband Peter Bucci, son Giacomo Bucci (Lori Pivo), son Giuseppe Bucci (Terry Bucci), daughter Mary Helfrich (Scott Helfrich), granddaughters Christina Bucci-Hamilton, Danielle Volen, Katherine Bucci and Rachael Helfrich, grandsons Peter Bucci, Adam Bucci and Andrew Helfrich. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, at 11:30 am in the Chapel at Green Hills Mortuary, 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Marian to the at . Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary