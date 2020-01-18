|
1923 - 2020 Marian Elizabeth Johnson (Andrews) was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 13, 1923 and passed away on January 6, 2020 after a long illness. Marian was raised in Ohio and attended Bowling Green State University, until she enlisted in the WAVES , a branch of the Navy, in June of 1942. After the war she went to work as a flight attendant for TWA. She met her future husband, Charles in NYC where she was based with TWA. They wed in Carmel in 1951 and took up residence in San Francisco. In 1956, they relocated to Palos Verdes Estates to raise their family. Marian was a wonderful cook, gardener (there wasn't anything she couldn't grow), world traveler, reader, swimmer and walker. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Richard); and son, Douglas (Carol); four grandchildren, Patrick, Brady, Chloe and Charles; sister, Sandy Mueller and several nieces. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Silverado Beach Cities for the loving and compassionate care she received the last six years of her life. Amado, Lala, Katrina, Sofia, Isabella, Dan, Valentina, Lizbet, Shardae, Norfee and so many others. Bless you, for all you do to treat your residents with kindness, dignity, respect and love.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 18, 2020