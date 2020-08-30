11/14/1925 - 08/25/2020 Marian Sima, beloved wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend died peacefully at home on August 25, 2020. Marian was born in San Pedro, California on November 14, 1925 to Mary and Vincenzo Mannino and was a lifelong resident. She married John Sima on November 3, 1946, and together they raised five children. They celebrated 67 years of marriage in 2012, before John's passing in 2013. Marian enjoyed a career at Bank of America, where she was an officer, and in her retirement, enjoyed monthly luncheons with her coworkers. She was active at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic School, where she served as president of the PTO and treasurer of the booster club. Marian cherished her time on the planning committee for her San Pedro High School class reunions, and she participated in them for 70 years. She also adored traveling and spending time in Palm Desert with her sisters Marian is preceded in death by her husband, John Sima; brother, Sam Mannino; Sisters, Mary McMillan and Frances Piro; sister in law, Amelia Riera; and granddaughter, Jayne Sima. Family was everything to Marian, and she leaves a lasting legacy through her children, Carlo (Karen) Sima; Teresa Griffen; Jovan (Michael) Trapani; Ginny Sima; John (Diane) Sima; 30 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; sister, Rose Taylor; niece, Monica (Michael) Turner; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caretakers, Crissy Marshall and Miriam Dickenson for their kind and loving care. Marian will be remembered as a loving wife, supportive mother, and a proud and doting Nana. She was not the type of Nana who would bake, sew, or crochet. She was much more fun than that! Nana was brave enough to ride every roller coaster her grandkids would drag her on, play basketball and volleyball, take tequila shots in Mexico, and had a penchant for shopping for sweaters with pockets. Her favorite activity of all was playing cards with her family. Nana loved to play Canasta, Casino, Pinochle, and Dominoes, and she played to win. After a private ceremony, Marian will be interred at Green Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





