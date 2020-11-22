July 23, 1945 - November 7, 2020 Marianne Louise Nelson, a 25 year resident of the South Bay, died at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder related to the autoimmune disease she had lived with and managed well for decades only days before her death, and in spite of aggressive treatment, she did not survive. She was 75 years old. Marianne was born on July 23, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, the third surviving child born to parents Harry and Mary (nee McIntyre) Anderson. She was baptized on Easter Sunday, 1946 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Chicago and confirmed there in 1959. She attended Chicago Public Schools, and graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota with a major in Elementary Education and English in 1967. She and Dean Wesley Nelson were married on August 19, 1967. She taught fourth grade in public schools in St. Paul, Minnesota and in Kenwood, California, and first grade in a public school in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She earned her Masters' degree from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee while teaching fulltime. From 1996 - 2014 she taught fourth grade at First Lutheran School in Torrance. In her 32 years of teaching she touched the lives of over a thousand students and their families. Marianne loved teaching children and learning new things with them. She was an avid reader and life-long learner. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Torrance, where she served as a lector, and participated in the book club, women's Bible study, and bell choir. For the past two years she was enrolled in continuing education classes with Omnilore, sponsored by CSU-Dominguez Hills. She was a woman of faith, an advocate for justice, and a gracious human being. She loved to laugh, dance, travel, visit art museums, listen to jazz, watch Hallmark movies, walk in the surf at the beach, and enjoy her daily scoop of vanilla ice cream. Her smile lit up the room. She is survived by her husband Dean, former pastor at First Lutheran Church in Torrance, and Bishop Emeritus of the Southwest California Synod, ELCA of San Pedro; her daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten and Keith Calabrese of Valley Village; her son, Mark of San Pedro; her two grandchildren, Henry and Lena; her brother, Harry (Carol) Anderson Jr of Vancouver, Washington; her sister-in-law Lois (Rich) Baranski of Brighton, Michigan; her brother-in-law, Neal (Sue) Nelson of North Ridgeville, Ohio; and other relatives, friends, co-workers and brothers and sisters in Christ. She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Veronica Novy of Northbrook, Illinois. A Memorial Service proclaiming the Easter gospel and celebrating her life will take place at First Lutheran Church in Torrance next year when it is safe for larger groups to gather. Her ashes will be scattered in the ocean she so greatly enjoyed and dearly loved sometime afterwards. Persons wishing to honor her memory may send donations to First Lutheran School, 2900 W. Carson, Torrance, CA 90503, or to a charity of their choice
