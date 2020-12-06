1/1
Marie Dolores Gibson Larson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Larson sadly passed away on November 24, 2020, following a valiant battle with Alzheimers disease. Marie was born in Torrance, California to Michael Duane Gibson and Georgina Gibson. She was sister to Micky, Jerry, Bobby, David and Michael Gibson. After graduating from West High School in Torrance, she attended El Camino College, receiving an AA Degree with honors. Marie went on to California State University Dominguez Hills, receiving a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Marie also held a Real Estate license and was a Notary Public. Marie worked for her fathers Law Firm for 33 years, assisting in the management of properties, preparing Income Taxes and served as office manager. Marie was a loving mother to her daughter, Colleen and wife to husband, Dale. Marie loved raising Colleen and was totally involved in all of Colleens school and after school activities. Marie belonged to the Mother's Club at Bishop Montgomery High School, where Colleen attended, and served as host to the Christmas lunch table. Marie loved decorating and loved hosting many family holiday dinners. Marie loved watching Colleen perform in the various theater groups where Colleen was a performer. Marie loved her home and had a way of creating beautiful gardens. Marie grew up in household of music lovers and performers (of many musical instruments). Marie's mother Georgina was a talented dancer. Marie found time in her busy schedule to teach Reconciliation at Our Lady Guadalupe in Hermosa Beach where Colleen went to Elementary School. Marie made many friends on her journey through life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her mother, Georgina, father, Michael and brother, Bobby. Marie is survived by her daughter, Colleen; husband, Dale; brothers, Micky, Jerry, David and Michael as well as 13 nieces and nephews and many cousins. Due to covid resctrictions, private family services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Mortuary - Culver City
5835 West Slauson Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 836-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved