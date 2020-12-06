Marie Larson sadly passed away on November 24, 2020, following a valiant battle with Alzheimers disease. Marie was born in Torrance, California to Michael Duane Gibson and Georgina Gibson. She was sister to Micky, Jerry, Bobby, David and Michael Gibson. After graduating from West High School in Torrance, she attended El Camino College, receiving an AA Degree with honors. Marie went on to California State University Dominguez Hills, receiving a B.S. degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Marie also held a Real Estate license and was a Notary Public. Marie worked for her fathers Law Firm for 33 years, assisting in the management of properties, preparing Income Taxes and served as office manager. Marie was a loving mother to her daughter, Colleen and wife to husband, Dale. Marie loved raising Colleen and was totally involved in all of Colleens school and after school activities. Marie belonged to the Mother's Club at Bishop Montgomery High School, where Colleen attended, and served as host to the Christmas lunch table. Marie loved decorating and loved hosting many family holiday dinners. Marie loved watching Colleen perform in the various theater groups where Colleen was a performer. Marie loved her home and had a way of creating beautiful gardens. Marie grew up in household of music lovers and performers (of many musical instruments). Marie's mother Georgina was a talented dancer. Marie found time in her busy schedule to teach Reconciliation at Our Lady Guadalupe in Hermosa Beach where Colleen went to Elementary School. Marie made many friends on her journey through life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her mother, Georgina, father, Michael and brother, Bobby. Marie is survived by her daughter, Colleen; husband, Dale; brothers, Micky, Jerry, David and Michael as well as 13 nieces and nephews and many cousins. Due to covid resctrictions, private family services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA.





