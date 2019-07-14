|
Marilyn Daron was born in Pasadena, California to Phyllis and Norman Martin and has lived in Palos Verdes since 1956. She worked as an RN for 20 years at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center and was married to Charles Daron for 26 years, who predeceased her in 2015. A devoted daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her mother, Phyllis Martin of PVE; her sister, Janet Cusick; daughters, Jennifer and Michelle; 6 grandchildren and her canine companion, Charlotte. She will be remembered for her infinite kindness, generous spirit and warm hugs.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 14, 2019