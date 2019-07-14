Home

Marilyn Daron


1946 - 2019
Marilyn Daron was born in Pasadena, California to Phyllis and Norman Martin and has lived in Palos Verdes since 1956. She worked as an RN for 20 years at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center and was married to Charles Daron for 26 years, who predeceased her in 2015. A devoted daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her mother, Phyllis Martin of PVE; her sister, Janet Cusick; daughters, Jennifer and Michelle; 6 grandchildren and her canine companion, Charlotte. She will be remembered for her infinite kindness, generous spirit and warm hugs.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 14, 2019
