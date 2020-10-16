Marilyn Ida (Mudge) Carney May 27, 1929 - October 7, 2020 Marilyn Carney passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 91. After graduating from San Pedro High School in 1948, she attended University of California, Berkeley where she received her teaching degree. In 1954 she wed Stuart P. Carney who predeceased her in 2016. She always considered herself very fortunate to have a good life and exceptionally blessed by a loving and always supportive husband. Their union was rewarded by daughter Susan. Other affiliations were Journey of Faith Church in Manhattan Beach, South Bay Cal Alumni, the Girl Scouts of Los Angeles and The Phineas Banning Residence Museum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alley Cat Allies www.alleycat.org
7920 Norfolk Avenue; Suite 600 Bethesda, MD 20814-2525 Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23rd, 11:30 am at Green Hills.