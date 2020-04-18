|
|
02/28/1933 - 04/11/2020 Marilyn Ann (Lynch) Manor, 87, slipped away to join her Savior on April 11, 2020, due to complications from a long battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Marilyn was born on February 28, 1933 in Troy New York. Before moving west, she got her RN degree from Schenectady Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. A resident of San Pedro for over 60 years, Marilyn was well known for her nursing work at San Pedro Hospital (now Little Company of Mary.) Recent stays at this hospital connected her with many staff still working there, remembering her and always describing her as an "elegant and classy lady." Her Family is blessed to recall her as a happy person with a "smile for everyone." Marilyn is preceded in death by her brother Bob and children Pamela Russell, and Scott Manor. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Bernard (Gene) Manor; and her children Chuck (and Sandra) Pentecost, Mike (and Lynne) Pentecost, Judy (and Don) Ferguson, Kate Law, and Kim Parsons; as well as 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Send remembrances to the family through McNerney's Mortuary and at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 18, 2020