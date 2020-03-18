|
August 8, 1926 - February 5, 2020 Marilyn Mona Galloway, a resident of Manhattan Beach since 1950, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. Born in Los Angeles, she graduated from Alhambra High School and Art Center College of Design, where she met Nixon Galloway, her husband for 53 years before he passed away in 2003. Marilyn was a wonderful artist and a member of several art guilds in the South Bay, a long time member of King Harbor Yacht Club, and a tireless supporter of the South Bay Auxiliary for the Los Angeles Children's Hospital. She is survived by her children, Jill (William) Burgess, Lauren Galloway, and Michael (Marla) Galloway, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and her sister Barbara Meador. A memorial service will be held March 23, 2020 at 1:00, King Harbor Yacht Club, 280 Yacht Club Way, Redondo Beach CA.
