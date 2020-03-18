|
Marilyn Mona Galloway, a resident of Manhattan Beach since 1950, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020. Born in Los Angeles August 8, 1926, she graduated from Alhambra High School and Art Center College of Design, where she met Nixon Galloway, her husband for 53 years before he passed away in 2003. Marilyn was a talented artist and a member of several art guilds in the South Bay, a long time member of King Harbor Yacht Club, and a tireless supporter of the South Bay Auxiliary for the Los Angeles Children's Hospital. She is survived by her children, Jill (William) Burgess, Lauren Galloway and Michael (Marla) Galloway; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, her sister Barbara Meador, and many friends, all of whom will truly miss her. A memorial planned for March 23 has been cancelled due to current events. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Los Angeles Children's Hospital.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 18, 2020