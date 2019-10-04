|
October 9, 1931 - September 24, 2019 Mario Hurtado, 87, of Carson passed away on September 24, 2019 of heart failure. Mario was born in Eloy, AZ on October 9, 1931 and moved to San Pedro, California as a young boy, where he grew up in the Mexican Hollywood area. He attended San Pedro High School but decided to join the army at age 17. He served our country in a construction battalion and was stationed primarily in England. After he returned from service, he met and married Helen Gonzales on February 19, 1955; they were married for 64 wonderful years. Mario worked on the Ford Motor Company assembly line in Pico Rivera for 25 years, until the plant shut down. He went back to school where he earned his GED and then trained to become a pipefitter and worked for the Navy for another 10 years before retiring. Mario was an avid runner, completing several marathons including the difficult Palos Verdes Marathon. He also enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with his family. He was also active in Sts. Peter and Paul Parish activities for many years,including the church choir. Mario is survived by his wife Helen; brother, Gilbert Martinez; son, Louis; daughters, Kathleen Butts, Suzanne Cottrell and Diana Vosler; grandchildren Brian Cottrell, Christine Gonzalez, Stephanie Turner, Rebecca Vosler, Chris McCann and Sarah Hurtado and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Cruz and Josefina Hurtado and his sisters, Rosie and Adeline. Visitation and viewing will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807 on Wednesday, October 9th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary at 6pm. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 10th, also at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Project Angel Food, projectangelfood.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 4, 2019