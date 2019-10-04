Daily Breeze Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
All Souls Mortuary
4400 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 424-8601
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Hurtado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Hurtado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mario Hurtado Obituary
October 9, 1931 - September 24, 2019 Mario Hurtado, 87, of Carson passed away on September 24, 2019 of heart failure. Mario was born in Eloy, AZ on October 9, 1931 and moved to San Pedro, California as a young boy, where he grew up in the Mexican Hollywood area. He attended San Pedro High School but decided to join the army at age 17. He served our country in a construction battalion and was stationed primarily in England. After he returned from service, he met and married Helen Gonzales on February 19, 1955; they were married for 64 wonderful years. Mario worked on the Ford Motor Company assembly line in Pico Rivera for 25 years, until the plant shut down. He went back to school where he earned his GED and then trained to become a pipefitter and worked for the Navy for another 10 years before retiring. Mario was an avid runner, completing several marathons including the difficult Palos Verdes Marathon. He also enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with his family. He was also active in Sts. Peter and Paul Parish activities for many years,including the church choir. Mario is survived by his wife Helen; brother, Gilbert Martinez; son, Louis; daughters, Kathleen Butts, Suzanne Cottrell and Diana Vosler; grandchildren Brian Cottrell, Christine Gonzalez, Stephanie Turner, Rebecca Vosler, Chris McCann and Sarah Hurtado and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Cruz and Josefina Hurtado and his sisters, Rosie and Adeline. Visitation and viewing will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA 90807 on Wednesday, October 9th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary at 6pm. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 10th, also at All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Project Angel Food, projectangelfood.org.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of All Souls Mortuary
Download Now