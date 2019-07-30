|
05/23/1960 - 07/25/2019 Mario Anthony Meyers, 59, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a sudden illness. Mario was born May 23, 1960, in San Pedro to Geraldine (Bakotich) and Louis Meyers. Mario is survived by his wife of 32 years, Christy, and daughters Ali (Ryan) and Courtney, his brother Paul (Donna), sister-in-law Stacy, mother-in-law Nancy Ambrosi, brother-in-law Tom Ambrosi (Karen), brother-in-law Rick Ambrosi (Noreen), sister-in-law Vicky (John Smoot), many cousins, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Mario is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Louis and Johnny, and father-in-law Richard Ambrosi. A life-long resident of San Pedro, Mario attended Mary Star of the Sea High School. After graduating in 1978, he attended culinary school and later went on to help his mother and his cousin, Lucretia, run the Gerry Meyers Pasta Shoppe on 12th and Gaffey Street, where they catered many events in San Pedro and were known for their mostaccioli, sauerkraut, sandwiches and cream puffs. After the Pasta Shoppe, Mario went into the same profession as his brothers, the ship chandling industry. He spent the last 12 years at Harley Marine Services, where he eventually became the operations manager of the Terminal Island branch. Mario was well known and loved by many in the industry. Mario was a friend to all and wanted to see everyone happy and always having a good time. He loved his large family and all of his friends. He particularly loved planning and hosting birthdays and holidays, especially his yearly New Year's Eve bash. Mario was the family party planner and was the best at organizing trips to Las Vegas, wine country, party busses and road trips. He regularly enjoyed relaxing on his patio with family and friends, sipping rye whiskey and wine with a good cigar. The family's recent addition of two husky puppies, Sapphire and Cobalt, who he loved despite his many words to the contrary, only made his patio time even better. Mario enjoyed Disneyland, where he made many memories with his wife, daughters and family. He was a avid fan of USC football, the Rams and the Dodgers, despite his wife being an Angels fan. Mario will be very much missed by all who knew him, especially his family. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 31, in the chapel at McNerney's Mortuary, 570 W. 5th St. in San Pedro, from 4-8 p.m. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, at Mary Star of the Sea Parish, 877 W. 7th Street in San Pedro, at 10:30 a.m. Interment immediately following at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave. in San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Star of the Sea High School, 2500 N. Taper Ave., San Pedro, 90731. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 30, 2019