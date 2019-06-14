|
December 10, 1933 - May 9, 2019 Dr. Marion Alan Joncich (M. Alan Joncich) was born in San Pedro, California on December 10, 1933. He died in Mesa, Arizona on May 9, 2019, in declining health following a stroke. His parents were Marion Joncich, a Croatian immigrant who became a prominent skipper in San Pedro's then-flourishing fishing industry, and Geraldine Mustacich, a doting mother who would say of her only son, "He is my sun, moon, and stars." Several turns in Alan's life suggest a decades-long search for identity, beginning with finding a name he could live with. His birth certificate simply said, "Boy Joncich," Tradition dictated he receive his father's given name, an acceptable male choice in Dalmatia but not among his peers; he came to loathe "Marion," even more than "Sonny," his forever-nickname at home. Perhaps at the suggestion of a sympathetic teacher he went by Myron in high school, before accepting a sister's suggestion and becoming Alan. Alan early saw his future in science, first impressing neighborhood kids with the "stink bombs" he set off in the alley behind the family home. At San Pedro High School Mr. Strauss appointed him lab assistant in chemistry and physics, as he had with Alan's older half-brother, Mickey. In 1955 Cal Tech's president called Alan's family to report that this major in theoretical physics had topped his entire graduating class in scholarship. But Alan's career path veered, shocking his family by entering the Jesuit order, never before having shown a spiritual side. After 10 years of studying religion, philosophy, and classical languagesprecisely the years when promising scientists erect the theoretical and experimental structures of their future discoveriesAlan resigned from the Jesuits and returned to science. At UCLA he earned one of the first doctoral degrees in environmental engineering, and worked in that field, founding several consulting firms. He married a former nun, and they adopted an infant they named Clifford. Finally declaring defeat as a businessman, Alan closed Emetrics and relocated briefly to Kentucky, then to retirement in Arizona where he spent his remaining years. Alan was pre-deceased by his parents, his son Clifford Joncich, his half- brother Dr. Michael Joncich of Pensacola, Florida, half-sister Katherine Mardesich of San Pedro, and sister Emilie Wathen of Missoula, Montana. He is survived by his sister Dr. Geraldine Clifford of Berkeley and San Francisco, his cousin Mary Joncich Neiswender formerly of Palos Verdes, his ex-wife, and several nieces, nephews, and their children. Alan's ashes have been scattered at sea, along the familiar coast he knew in his youth, when the future held only great promise.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 14, 2019