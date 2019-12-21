|
Margie Hernandez passed away peacefully in her home in Oceanside, CA on November 10, 2019. She was surrounded by her loved ones who held her hands as she left the physical world. She was born as Marjorie Jean Hart in Los Angeles, CA to her parents Robert and Margret Hart. Margie was raised in the South Bay of Los Angeles and made it her home for the first 50 years of her life. She raised her three beautiful children, Mary, Lisa, and Paul Adame in Redondo Beach. In 1994, Margie started a new chapter in Oceanside, CA with her husband, Joe Hernandez. Soon after moving to Oceanside, Margie became an active member and then popular president of the Oceanside Newcomers Club. Margie devoted herself to her husband Joe, family, and countless friendships. She was the matriarch of her family and continues to bring them love and light. Margie is survived by her husband, Joe Hernandez; two sisters, Marilyn Davis and Patricia Herrera; three children, Mary Fleming (Burt), Lisa Adame, and Paul Adame (Krissy); six grandchildren, Michelle Fleming (Tor), Emily Fleming, Alese Hernandez, John Michael Hernandez, Shane Adame, and Karlie Adame. Services will be held for Margie on December 27th at Saint James Catholic Church in Redondo Beach at 10:00am with a gathering to follow.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 21, 2019