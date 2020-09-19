1/1
Marlene (Henon) Paul
Marlene (Henon) Paul 1941 - 2020 Marlene (Henon) Paul passed away on June 15, 2020 in Oregon. A Narbonne High School graduate, her career was with California Dairy Inc., in Artesia, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Henon; brother, Larry; sister, Louise and husband, Richard Salvati. She leaves behind her brother, Robert; sister, Marie Hoffman (Richard); sister-in-law, Paddy; nieces, Tammy and Kimberly; and her husband, Danny Paul. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to advance idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis research at UCLA Foundation, P.O. Box 7145, Pasadena, CA 91109. On check memo, please add Lung Health Research in memory of Marlene Henon.


Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 19, 2020.
