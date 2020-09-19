Marlene (Henon) Paul 1941 - 2020 Marlene (Henon) Paul passed away on June 15, 2020 in Oregon. A Narbonne High School graduate, her career was with California Dairy Inc., in Artesia, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Henon; brother, Larry; sister, Louise and husband, Richard Salvati. She leaves behind her brother, Robert; sister, Marie Hoffman (Richard); sister-in-law, Paddy; nieces, Tammy and Kimberly; and her husband, Danny Paul. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to advance idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis research at UCLA Foundation, P.O. Box 7145, Pasadena, CA 91109. On check memo, please add Lung Health Research in memory of Marlene Henon.





