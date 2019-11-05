Daily Breeze Obituaries
Feb. 22, 1945 - Oct. 26, 2019 Marshall "Pete" Herrera passed away October 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness at home with family by his side. He was born and raised in San Pedro, CA and attending Barton Hill Elementary, Dana Jr. High, and graduated from San Pedro High School. Predeceased by parents Marshall and Consuelo Herrera and sisters Estella Blair and Helen Sloan. He is survived by his wife Carol, children Michelle (Robb) MacMillan, and Margo (Jose) Suarez, grandchildren Cassidy MacMillan, Aidan and Ava Suarez, and stepchildren Greg (Lisa) James, Steve (Velia) James, and Katie Ogata and their children Connor James, Kiernan James and Jaclyn Ogata. His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, and grandpa. Those who knew him as a friend will remember his kindness, humor and loyalty. Marshall served his country in the United States Army and is a proud retiree of ILWU locals 13 & 63. He also leaves behind his two beloved chihuahuas, Barkley and Papi. We will truly miss him, and he will be forever in our hearts. No services are being held per his request. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmsortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 5, 2019
