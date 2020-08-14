October 21, 1932 - July 12, 2020 Martha Berry, a resident of Torrance, California went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 87. She passed peacefully from Alzheimer's disease with family by her side. Martha Berry, born Marta Nuri Alvarez, was known for her dedication to education, for her energetic stories and quick wit, for her stubborn and sweet nature, and for her unending desire to use her own blessings to bless others. As a resident of Torrance for almost sixty years, it was common for Martha to be greeted by former students and thanked for the profound impact she had on their lives, and even today her grandchildren say they can barely get through an outing without meeting yet another person with a heartwarming story about her. She was the daughter of Francisco Alvarez and Mercedes Olavarri, born October 21, 1932 in Havana, Cuba. Martha earned the equivalent of a PhD in Physics and Chemistry at the University of Havana at a time when under 2% of students were women. Martha continued her studies in the U.S., earning both a Master of Arts degree in Education from Pepperdine University and a Master of Science degree in Counseling and Guidance from California Lutheran College. She was later certified as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor. Martha was committed to her education throughout her life, with a long list of subsequent titles and certifications related to teaching and counseling. With her chemistry training, Martha worked for the Bureau of Quality Standards at Villanueva University in Havana and later worked in cancer research at University of Southern California in the early 1960s. As her family began to grow, Martha decided to get her teaching credential and began work as a middle school science teacher for the Torrance Unified School District, where she worked for over 30 years. As her education progressed, Martha moved from Teacher to School Counselor and eventually to Special Education Program Specialist, serving the four Torrance high schools. With her boundless energy and impeccable work ethic, Martha also was known to teach Adult School Spanish classes, serve as Girl Scout leader, and even spent several summers in the 1980s hosting small tour groups to Mexico City and Acapulco, teaching the history of Mexico in her inimitable way, full of rich tales, wonderful humor, and her characteristic Cuban accent. As a parent, Martha was devoted to her three daughters, committed to her career and to her home, yet always wishing she could give even more. She was the first to volunteer and chaperone with school activities and extracurricular events. She learned to navigate girl scout camping and badge work. She could just as easily assist with science fair and art fair projects as she could sew homemade matching outfits for her girls, eventually creating prom dresses and even wedding dressings. This dedication continued into the subsequent generations. Her energy to invest herself in the lives of othersfamily and students alikewas a defining personality trait for Martha. Martha was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dr. Charles Berry, and her first-born daughter, Patricia Berry. She is survived by her daughters, Eileen Stevens and Dianne Reyes; her grandchildren, Adriana (Reyes) Suyama, Sarah (Stevens) Gomez, Eric Stevens, Christine Reyes, and Jesse Reyes; and her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Eli, IslaLou, and CharlieAnne Suyama, and Olivia and Logan Gomez. All of us were privileged to be loved by her. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to www.MercyShips.org
or www.OperationSmile.org
. Please visit www.reflectingonmemories.com/obituaries/Martha-Berry-4/
to share any memories you have of this wonderful woman who was a loving and generous mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, advocate, and friend to so many.