Marty Stephens passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 in Portland, OR. Marty was born on July 7, 1937 to Helen and Latham Brightman in Long Beach, CA. She grew up at the beach, while also developing an early love for music as a singer in high school productions. She attended college for a year at University of Oregon then returned to Southern California, where she received her teaching certification from the USC. During this time, she met and married Ron Stephens. After raising her two daughters, she had a successful career in real estate for over 30 years, primarily in the South Bay. Marty was happiest when she was active, walking regularly on the strand in Redondo Beach. She loved playing bridge, snuggling her cats, traveling and being with friends and family. A gathering was always much more fun if Marty was there. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Elizabeth Stephens, and Jennifer Stephens, as well as her grandsons Noah and Riley, who all live in Portland, Oregon.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 22, 2019