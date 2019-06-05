|
|
Marty Louis Gonzales Age 38, was born on March 20, 1981 in San Pedro and passed away on May 28, 2019 in Huntington Beach. . He was the owner of Done and Done Tax Service. Survived by his wife, Angie Gonzales; father, Robert Gonzales; his mother, Christina Gonzales, sister, Valerie McCrea and her husband, Christopher McCrea. Services will be held at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9am. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on June 5, 2019