April 30, 1943 - April 17, 2020 Marvin R. Okuno, 76, a long time resident of Gardena, passed away on April 17, 2020. Born in Koloa, Hawaii, he is preceded in death by his parents, Saburo and Mitsuko N. Okuno; sister, Karen and brother, Merle. Marvin is survived by brother, Wesley Okuno; sisters, Ruby (Bill) Christiansen and Sherry (Rob) Thuresson; nephews, Brandon (Nok) Okuno, RJ Thuresson and Kevin (Tara) Thuresson; niece Jordon Okuno, and great niece, Presley Thuresson, along with many close friends. A graveside service for Marvin is planned for noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Green Hills Mortuary and Cemetery in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA





