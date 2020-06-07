Marvin R. Okuno
April 30, 1943 - April 17, 2020 Marvin R. Okuno, 76, a long time resident of Gardena, passed away on April 17, 2020. Born in Koloa, Hawaii, he is preceded in death by his parents, Saburo and Mitsuko N. Okuno; sister, Karen and brother, Merle. Marvin is survived by brother, Wesley Okuno; sisters, Ruby (Bill) Christiansen and Sherry (Rob) Thuresson; nephews, Brandon (Nok) Okuno, RJ Thuresson and Kevin (Tara) Thuresson; niece Jordon Okuno, and great niece, Presley Thuresson, along with many close friends. A graveside service for Marvin is planned for noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Green Hills Mortuary and Cemetery in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA


Published in Daily Breeze on Jun. 7, 2020.
