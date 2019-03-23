Nov. 16, 1922 - March 18, 2019 Mary Amalfitano-Gibbs was born on November 16, 1922 in New York, New York. She was the daughter of Francesco and Lucia Vuoso. Mary moved to San Pedro with her family in 1934 and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1940. Mary was married to Tom Amalfitano and had two children Tommy and Rosemarie. Mary was best known as a worker for many years at Norm's Landing Fish Market and later San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant; a job she worked until age 90. Mary was a regular at the Elk's club, Red Hats and Wednesday Morning Club. Mary is survived by her son, Tommy (Michi), daughter, Rose Marie, four grandchildren Tommy Amalfitano (Maria), Tiffany, Julie Lopez, Richard Contreras and 11 great grandchildren, Suzanne Contreras, Jake Contreras, Brock Contreras, Josef Contreras, Mathew Amalfitano, Andy Amalfitano, Amanda Amalfitano, Ryan Temblador and Samantha Hernandez. A viewing will be held on Monday March 25, 2019 from 5-8 pm at McNerney's Mortuary at 570 W. 5th Street. A Mass will be held at Mary Star of the Sea on Tuesday March 26th. In lieu of flowers please send donations to L A Harbor Boys and Girls Club, 1200 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro, Ca. 90731 or Shriners for Children Medical Center, 909 S. Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary