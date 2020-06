Mary Ann Brown died peacefully at home in New Horizons on June 9th at the age of 89. Longtime Indiana residents, she and her loving husband Earl (Bud) relocated to Torrance in 1991 to be nearer to family. In addition to her husband, Mary Ann is survived by daughters Deborah, Jill, Paula, and Sharon, as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store