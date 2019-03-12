|
December 5, 1934 - March 6, 2019 Internationally published journalist Mary Ann Keating died on March 6, 2019. She was born in Colorado Springs to Lola Searcy and Russell Lee Ramsay on December 5, 1934. She was a Dean's list graduate of the University of Missouri and worked for television and newspapers in Missouri, Kansas and Colorado. After moving to California in 1976, she joined the staff of The Daily Breeze and, later, the Los Angeles Times. After retirement from the Times, she became a member of the management team of El Camino College where her responsibilities included publications, class schedules and the college catalog. She was a member of the Redondo Beach Round Table, Leadership Redondo and was a Redondo Beach Commissioner for two terms. She served on the Citizens' Bond Oversight Committees of El Camino Community College District and the Redondo Beach Unified School District. Mary Ann leaves close friends in Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and California. After cremation, her ashes will be scattered in the Rocky Mountains. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be donated to a . Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00192200-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 12, 2019