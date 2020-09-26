Mary Ann Larimer, a 65 year resident of Redondo Beach, passed away peacefully September 14, 2020. She was born to Ralph and Frances Peterson in Clarinda, Iowa. She graduated from Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa. It was there she met Howard Larimer, and they were married the summer following graduation. After residing in Iowa for 5 years, they moved to California and raised 3 children. Mary Ann was a longtime member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, and was a 73 year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter HZ. Mary Ann was an avid sports fan an a loyal follower of the Los Angeles Angels. She liked doing puzzles and enjoyed many kinds of games, especially bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by sons Mark (Cynthia), Nathan, daughter Joanne Brewer, grandchildren Jacob Larimer, Kendra (Cory) Simmons, Denisha Obermiller (Jake), Dannielle Alcorn (Nic), and 4 great-grandchildren.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store