Mary Ann Ritsuko Nishisaka (58) Mary Ann passed away on October 26, 2019 in Huntington Beach. She is predeceased by her father, Art Nishisaka, and her brother, Randy Nishisaka, and is survived by her mother, Yuriko Nishisaka; sister, Merrie Nishisaka, and brother, Scott (Aileen) Nishisaka; nephews, Brent and Mark, nieces, Kylie and Morgan; great-nephews, Brandon and Ryan; and great-niece, Ava Nishisaka, Aunt Haruko Sanada; also survived by many relatives. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00PM at Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th Street, Los Angeles. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449 Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 2, 2019