April 15, 1935 - Mar. 18, 2020 Mary Ann (McCool) Rosbottom of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, has left us to be with our Lord. She died Wednesday, March 18th at age 84. Born April 15, 1935 in San Diego, she and her parents William and Clara McCool moved to San Pedro where Mary Ann grew up to become an active member of the community. Her family life was her greatest joy and, with her husband Leo Rosbottom (d. 2016), they contributed to the continual growth and prosperity of communities far and wide. Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Anthony's High School (Long Beach) and studied at Los Angeles Harbor College. She worked for Howard Hartry Customhouse Brokerage and Marine Wholesale for nearly 50 years, before retiring in 2000. Truly committed to others' well-being, Mary Ann supported numerous charitable organizations and served in various capacities with Little Sisters of the Poor in San Pedro, and The Mary and Joseph Retreat Center in Palos Verdes. She also instructed CCD classes through Holy Trinity Church, served as an educator for auxiliary programs at Holy Trinity School, and was a substitute art teacher. Mary Ann sang in the Holy Trinity Choir for many years, was an avid baker, and adored her LA Lakers. Mary Ann's husband of 54 years, Leo Joseph Rosbottom, and her siblings Paul McCool and William McCool preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Bern Rosbottom of Oakland, William (spouse Natalie) Rosbottom of Atlanta, and Annie Caserma of San Pedro. She's also survived by her beloved grandchildren Madicyn Caserma, John Joseph Caserma, Reid Rosbottom, Tait Rosbottom, and great-granddaughter Marilyn Rose Caserma-Padilla. In light of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. A private burial was held at All Souls Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's (). Special Thanks to all who have prayed for Mary Ann and her family. Pie Iesu Domine, dona eis requiem sempiternam.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 20, 2020