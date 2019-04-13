04/24/1934 - 04/09/2019 Mary Calise, our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on April 9th, 2019. She was born on April 24th, 1934 in Manhattan, New York, and was a 60 year resident of San Pedro. She was a homemaker and faithful wife to her Husband Angelo Calise, who proceeded her to heaven in July of 2013. For many years she enjoyed visiting Ischia with her husband, as well as trips with and to see her kids and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Libby (Sal) DiMeglio, son Franco (Leriza), daughter, Anna (Larry) Mersman, and daughter Jovana (Michael) Ludwig; Grandchildren John and Regina DiMeglio, Sophia Calise, Megan, Matthew and Michelle Mersman, Christopher (Bee) and Brian Ludwig; and great grandson Leon Ludwig; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a . Visitation will be held at McNerney's Mortuary on Sunday, April 14th, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by a Rosary starting at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, April 15th at 10:30 am at Mary Star of the Sea Church, followed by her entombment at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary