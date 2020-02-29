Home

Mary Catherine Hafdell

Mary Catherine Hafdell Obituary
Loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Mary passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She spent most of her life in Manhattan Beach and was a Mira Costa High School Alumni. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Howard Hafdell; 6 children - John Kuhlman, David Kuhlman, Patrick Kuhlman, Scott Hafdell, Randy Hafdell, Dawn Hafdell; 10 grandchildren - Scott Kuhlman, Crystal Roberts, K.C. Kuhlman, Kaitlyn Hafdell, Austin Hafdell, Lilly Hafdell, Aiden Hafdell, Tori Songer, Serene Kaminski, Jenna Kaminski; 3 great-grandchildren - Kylee Kuhlman, Shane Kuhlman, and Gavin Roberts; and 4 siblings - Phil Harris, Mike Kuhlman, Terry Marrocco and Nancy Harrell. Mary devoted her entire life to caring for her family. While we are deeply saddened by her passing, we are so grateful for her presence in our lives.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 29, 2020
